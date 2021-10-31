What's causing this?

OS - Windows Server 2012 R2
MB - Supermicro X9SRH-F
HBA - Dell Perc H310 )Plugged into a PCI-e 2.0 slot
HD's - 6 x IBM Branded Seagate 2TB SAS 3.5

Captuhhre.PNG


I've tried 2 different H310's and different slots and the results remain the same. I update to the latest drivers, they're from 2013.

I have other H310's running ion other systems that don't do this.

It's driving me nuts. :mad:
 
