What would disallow a BIOS from being flashed?

All of a sudden I can't update flash BIOs on both of my rigs? How could this be?
I tried a different flash card and USB drive and still the no go.
It is FAT32.
I even clean formatted it and put one of the last 3 versions of the Bios and none of them work.
Tried a different card didn't work.
The bios file is uncompressed and exported as a normal file also.

The PC just won't restart after it attempts to flash it. It just turns off and stays off. Usually the PC restarts automatically I've never had this issue.
Both rigs have the same behavior lol it's amazing.
What am I missing? Forgetting? My mind is boggled.
What could it be?

It's a Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Master trying to update it.
 
Are you trying to install the Master X bios instead of the regular? I did that stupidly when updating my sons PC, worked fine once I got the correct one going. Only asking because that's the exact thing his PC did when I was attempting to install the incorrect Bios version. Gave me no info as to why it was failing.
 
Are you trying to install the Master X bios instead of the regular? I did that stupidly when updating my sons PC, worked fine once I got the correct one going. Only asking because that's the exact thing his PC did when I was attempting to install the incorrect Bios version. Gave me no info as to why it was failing.
I am trying to install the Aorus Master Z790 BIOS. I have 2 of them and both won't flash. I even have one of them flashed to F10 when the other one won't flash to the same bios . Using the same USB drive that I've always used that works.
 
Should I do this?

This is what is required for the BIOS flashback feature:

  1. Create an MSDOS (MBR) partition table - this is probably what you mean by returning to its original state. I believe Windows 10 defaults to a GPT partition table. I can confirm that this will not work with BIOS flashback.
  2. Create a single FAT32 partition
  3. Rename the BIOS file MSI.ROM and copy it to the USB flash drive.
  4. Plug ATX and CPU power cables into motherboard. Don't connect a CPU, GPU, or RAM.
  5. Plug flash drive into the designated USB port (see manual, back panel shows a white box around the correct port - it's next to the BIOS flashback button)
  6. Turn on the PSU and press the BIOS flashback button. If it works, it'll repeatedly flash red for a few minutes and you'll see activitiy on the USB drive. If it dosen't work, it'll flash red for a few seconds and then turn off (this is what happens with a GPT partition table).
 
