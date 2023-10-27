What would cause this

Hey gang, I have an all AMD system, 7800x3d, 7900 xtx and seems like after a new driver came out, I am getting GPU clocks and power going up and down up and down but FPS stays locked on 90, I have it locked to that because I get a stutter now and then if I don't. To be clear, my FPS doesn't move it stays on 90 FPS. Benchmarks are all normal..
Here is a pic, any help would be appreciated.
PS: I noticed my wattage on GPU hitting 525 watts.
