What would cause this

D

Dave65

Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2006
Messages
737
Hey gang, I have an all AMD system, 7800x3d, 7900 xtx and seems like after a new driver came out, I am getting GPU clocks and power going up and down up and down but FPS stays locked on 90, I have it locked to that because I get a stutter now and then if I don't. To be clear, my FPS doesn't move it stays on 90 FPS. Benchmarks are all normal..
Here is a pic, any help would be appreciated.

PS: I noticed my wattage on GPU hitting 525 watts.
Screenshot_1.jpg
 
Last edited:
Dave65 said:
Hey gang, I have an all AMD system, 7800x3d, 7900 xtx and seems like after a new driver came out, I am getting GPU clocks and power going up and down up and down but FPS stays locked on 90, I have it locked to that because I get a stutter now and then if I don't. To be clear, my FPS doesn't move it stays on 90 FPS. Benchmarks are all normal..
Here is a pic, any help would be appreciated.

PS: I noticed my wattage on GPU hitting 525 watts.
View attachment 609179
Click to expand...
try limiting the GPU clock to 2500mhz max. I've seen some people say that at 'stock' settings, their 7900 XTX will actually overclock itself to 3ghz and cause irratic frametimes or even crashing. and that this changes with different drivers. 2500 mhz is AMD's reference boost clock for 7900 XTX.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top