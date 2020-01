Honestly I would disagree. The DAC on motherboards while most likely "fine" they live in a location full of electronic noise. You can easily get ground loop issues, or hear coil whine etc. Anything external with a separate power supply should help in that regard. I thought the same way until I got a nicer DAC and will never go back. My original onboard soundcard was from Asus ROG Rampage V, which was supposed to have "amazing sound quality".If you are using those B&W cans, I can assume you are using the wired function?there are several things to consider:What sort of outputs do you want?Do you want a separate headphone amp?Would you want a balanced headphone connection?Also take this test: https://www.npr.org/sections/therecord/2015/06/02/411473508/how-well-can-you-hear-audio-quality My favorite youtuber about audio stuff is Zeo's , only because he has a realistic view of audio. Doesn't care if something costs $10 or $10,000 if it sounds good, it sounds good. His view on DAC's, find one from a decent company, with all the inputs/outputs you want, if the reviews arent shit its most likely good. He did a video comparing DACs and found it difficult to find differences in the sound between $80-$500.It will help you to find if the 32bit really matters or not for your ears.I hear good things from these: Topping MX3 $115 (includes a headphone amp and desktop amp for passive speakers) Schiit Modi 3 $100 (I have the version 1 and it sounds significantly better than the Asus ROG Rampage V on board) JDS el dac $250