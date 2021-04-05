What went wrong with my loop?

I setup my MORA3 360 loop back in July 2020



Heatkiller copper blocks

ZMT

Bitspower fittings

Koolance 702 coolant



System ran fine, but 8 months later, I go in to uograde and the blocks are full of what I believe to be copper oxide.



The coolant has a light green tint and some dark sediment (not a lot)



Here is the weirdest part and I asked 4 people who all agreed; the coolant SMELLS LIKE YOGURT!



What went wrong and how can I prevent it happening again?



Everything cleaned up with vinegar and I think it was just (or mostly) copper oxide, but it stained the res and fittings pretty good. I think the fittings have nickel so I'm just going to use soap and water on them and I have a couple new rads I'll be using. If it was just discoloration, I could live with it but the cpu block had a lot of junk in it.