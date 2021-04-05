What went wrong with my loop?

I setup my MORA3 360 loop back in July 2020

Heatkiller copper blocks
ZMT
Bitspower fittings
Koolance 702 coolant

System ran fine, but 8 months later, I go in to uograde and the blocks are full of what I believe to be copper oxide.

The coolant has a light green tint and some dark sediment (not a lot)

Here is the weirdest part and I asked 4 people who all agreed; the coolant SMELLS LIKE YOGURT!

What went wrong and how can I prevent it happening again?

Everything cleaned up with vinegar and I think it was just (or mostly) copper oxide, but it stained the res and fittings pretty good. I think the fittings have nickel so I'm just going to use soap and water on them and I have a couple new rads I'll be using. If it was just discoloration, I could live with it but the cpu block had a lot of junk in it.
 

What you have there is a petri dish with a live culture.

Maybe a bad mix of coolant, or not enough anti-corrosion/biocide in the mix, or it was just (past) time to replace the coolant. Clean the blocks and tubes real good, maybe run a loop prep/cleaner through, then flush and fill again.

Check again regularly, and replace the coolant if it gets cloudy or begins to smell. Maybe plan to change it early to get any leftover biomass out of the loop.
 
