What was your first emotional moment in gaming?

For me, it was this:



I started gaming when my parents bought me an N64 for Christmas 1996 along with Mario 64. After about three months of unhealthy amounts of gaming (and my parents banning me from playing on numerous occaisons) I finally reached these end credits. I don't know why but I felt sad the first time I watched it and I still choke up a little even when I watch it today. There's just so many incredible memories from this game as well as the memories from my life when I played it that come back to me when I watch this. Watching these credits along with that amazing ending theme always makes me feel like I am being forced to say farewell to these memories.

Anyways, I would love to hear your stories.
 
which emotion are we talkin aboot? there were several nes games that brought out rage... but nothing like bison on hard in snes sf2 turbo.
 
