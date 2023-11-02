What was your first 3D printed part?

I just purchased a new printer today and been looking at different things to print. I bought the Creality Ender V3 SE printer. I planned to get a Ender 3 Neo, since a few friends have it but after reading different articles and forums. For a few dollars more the SE was better.
Anyways I decided to start with a Benchy boat to see how the printer does.
It took just under an hour to print on default settings and came out really good.
So what was your first print?
