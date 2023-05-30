What to expect at WWDC 2023: Reality Pro, iOS 17, and new MacBooks

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,623
new hardware and software
“There will surely be a handful of other small features and quality-of-life improvements, but there likely won't be anything on the level of a home screen redesign. That said, it's worth noting that the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) gives Apple until early 2024 to make huge changes, like supporting sideloading and third-party app stores. It's not known whether Apple will make an announcement on this front at WWDC, but you can bet there will be movement there sometime within the iOS 17 cycle. There have also been rumblings that Apple may remove the WebKit requirement for third-party browsers on iOS.
We know very little about what to expect from macOS 14. Given that big news about upcoming software features tends to leak out of Apple of late, that seems to suggest we shouldn't expect too much in that department. The same goes for tvOS.
watchOS, on the other hand, is expected to get a substantial update—a welcome development after a few years of mostly new Watch faces and other minor additions. Once again, Bloomberg was the one to report on these coming changes. watchOS 10 is said to add a redesigned home screen, as well as support for customizable widgets akin to those on iOS, allowing you to access information from within apps without actually launching them.”
Source: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...wdc-2023-reality-pro-ios-17-and-new-macbooks/
