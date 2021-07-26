what to do?

idk what to say
so my power supply has one 4*2 pin and 3*2 pin but my cpu takes 4*2 and gpu also does. what should i do?
One gives 150w and the other 75w. Those grounds matter.You can use an adapter to go from the 6 pin (3*2) to the 8 pin for the gpu. The extra wires on the 8pin are just grounds
wait what?One gives 150w and the other 75w. Those grounds matter.
The 8 pin you have is not a GPU a cable. It's for your cpu. It cannot be cross used.oh and btw i care about my gpu more so if anything happens i would like my gpu to survive. the cpu i dont realy care about
i got it for free, its pretty old lolWhat PSU? Is it really old?
Most modern PSUs come with ample cables.