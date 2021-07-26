what to do?

auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
8,169
They are not the same. They will be keyed differently. The 8 pin, in your case, will be cpu and the 6 pin will be GPU. If you need an 8 and a 6 pin for your GPU, you need a better power supply.
 
C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
3,364
You can use an adapter to go from the 6 pin (3*2) to the 8 pin for the gpu. The extra wires on the 8pin are just grounds
 
I

idk what to say

n00b
Joined
Jul 16, 2021
Messages
40
oh and btw i care about my gpu more so if anything happens i would like my gpu to survive. the cpu i dont realy care about
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top