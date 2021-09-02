What to do with very old PC games

Hello all. I was wondering what others do with very old PC game discs and boxes. Nowadays most of us get our PC games through the digital services: Steam, Epic, Ubisoft, etc. Me included.



I still have discs and manuals for a bunch of very old games. Partial list: Doom 3, Civilization III, Deus Ex: Invisible War, Splinter Cell (original), Rainbow Six Vegas, Halo, Unreal Tournament 2004, and more (around 25-30 games in total). I am not sure if these will even run on Windows 10, pretty sure they were all designed for Windows XP.



So, do people tend to:

1. Give to Goodwill,

2. Give to friends,

3. Keep and store as collectibles,

4. Dispose in trash.



Or is there another smart way to manage old PC games in physical form?