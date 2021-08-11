What to do with the old computer?

I have an intel xeon X3430, generic mbo from ebay, gtx 750 1gb, 8gb ddr3 dram, 120gb ssd, what can I use it for, I can't sell it, I can't give it away.

And I'm slightly attached to computers because I bought and assembled everything myself.

It's not my first computer, i.e., the oldest, I had a socket 478 (prebuilt in the store) but I don't have any parts anymore, or it was thrown away, sold and I don't even know where it all ended.

The graphics gtx 750 is cooled by accelero mono plus.



Could I connect a PC to a TV to play, say, some old games via a gamepad? I have a 40 "TV, it has HDMI and 4 types and each one is probably for something, I have no idea what but they have special labels like STB, ARC, MHL etc.

PC supports windows 10, I tried it.

Any ideas what to do with that old computer?