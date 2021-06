That's still a perfectly serviceable laptop. I would say it's still good enough to use for light web surfing and productivity tasks. If it has a dedicated GPU, you could probably run a few games on it. I would say that's a good laptop to take with you on trips where you're worried it might get stolen or something. It's good enough that you won't be suffering too much on the road, but it's not so valuable that you'll miss it terribly if it gets lost or stolen. I mean, if that's your only laptop, you might want a newer one if you find yourself relying on laptops a lot, but other than that it seems fine.



If you have no use for it yourself and you want to do a good deed, I would say giving that away to a poor college student who doesn't have any money left after buying a TI-84 and textbooks would be a very good deed. Someone out there could definitely use a machine like that to get them by for a while.