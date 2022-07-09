What to do with 40C/80T?

I’ve got a pair of Intel Gold 6248 Cascade Lake Xeon’s just sitting here with bunch of 32/64GB sticks of DDR4 ram. Is there anything fun/interesting I can do with these guys? I haven’t built a desktop using server CPU’s since the X99 day when it was easy to pop in a Xeon cpu in mainstream motherboards.



Heck I even have a single intel platinum 8280 cpu but I can’t seem to find any mainstream boards that support these Xeons. Am I missing something here/not looking at the right platform? I remember the Xeon LGA2011-3 were the same size as normal consumer grade CPU’s so it was easy swap. These Xeons that I’m holding are massive and have some weight to them. Anything fun I can do like Fold@home using raw CPU power or that’s no longer useful? I doubt these would be good to even do any sort of mining either.



At these point they seem like heavy paperweight. I’m not even sure if these are actually worth anything just like x99 that are dirt cheap now days. What would you do if you had these in your possession? Buy a cheap server motherboard and do what with them?