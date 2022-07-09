What to do with 40C/80T?

I’ve got a pair of Intel Gold 6248 Cascade Lake Xeon’s just sitting here with bunch of 32/64GB sticks of DDR4 ram. Is there anything fun/interesting I can do with these guys? I haven’t built a desktop using server CPU’s since the X99 day when it was easy to pop in a Xeon cpu in mainstream motherboards.

Heck I even have a single intel platinum 8280 cpu but I can’t seem to find any mainstream boards that support these Xeons. Am I missing something here/not looking at the right platform? I remember the Xeon LGA2011-3 were the same size as normal consumer grade CPU’s so it was easy swap. These Xeons that I’m holding are massive and have some weight to them. Anything fun I can do like Fold@home using raw CPU power or that’s no longer useful? I doubt these would be good to even do any sort of mining either.

At these point they seem like heavy paperweight. I’m not even sure if these are actually worth anything just like x99 that are dirt cheap now days. What would you do if you had these in your possession? Buy a cheap server motherboard and do what with them?
 
Open task manager and count the number of cores.
If there are any missing you get to play the game of deadlock standoff with Intel.
 
Esxi box. I'm currently using a 3900x on my desktop (after I killed my 10c 10t es x99 rig) and it's fantastic to be able to spin up a variety of os while still maintaining a powerful desktop vm using you pass through. I've had 4 people game off the one rig as a random use case.

Ive always gone with the dual Xeon desktop in the past as the loss in single core is just as meaningless to me as 40+ cores is to other people.

My 64c 256t phi 7230 servers are not near as practical. Those are only used for CPU mining or whenever I find a workload I feel can actually spin up the whole processor.


The 3900x is a nice balance for me. As the single core performance is good, its under a slight overclock ad esxi power managment isn't great and I always seem to have a excess of resources for anything in trying to run. Idk if you get the same balance with scalable xeons. It may we worth going with sp4 or consumer am4 chips instead.
 
