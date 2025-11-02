  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
What to do w/X99 system?

M

Mloot

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 29, 2003
Messages
408
My daily driver has been a Chinese x99 setup, with a 14-core xeon and 64gb of memory.

For most of my needs it does everything well, but it won't be supported in Win 11. To that end, I am replacing it with a 7950x rig. I really only need one desktop, and the rest of my use cases are covered by my laptop.

It seems like such a waste to toss out the xeon system, but I don't really have any ideas on what to do with it, so I pose this question to you. What would you do in my place? TIA
 
