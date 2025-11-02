What to do w/X99 system?

My daily driver has been a Chinese x99 setup, with a 14-core xeon and 64gb of memory.
For most of my needs it does everything well, but it won't be supported in Win 11. To that end, I am replacing it with a 7950x rig. I really only need one desktop, and the rest of my use cases are covered by my laptop.
It seems like such a waste to toss out the xeon system, but I don't really have any ideas on what to do with it, so I pose this question to you. What would you do in my place? TIA
