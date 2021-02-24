What should I play next?

Help me decide what game from my backlog to play next. I need convincing arguments, tell me why should I play that particular game, not just a title.



Here is the list to choose from:



Amnesia A Machine for Pigs

Amnesia The Dark Descent

Assassin's Creed III remastered

Bulletstorm

Call of Duty Black Ops III

Crysis 3

Dead Space

Doom 2016 (I warn you, this would be a hard sell, I've already tried it once and it didn't invite me back)

Far Cry 4

Fear 2 (I played the first one when it was new, but remember f all about it, can I still play this, or do I need to get up to speed on the first again?)

Fear 3 (Good luck convincing me to play the third before the second one)

Firefall (I have absolutely no clue what this game is and what it does in my steam library)

Freespace 2 (Is this even a single player game? IDK how and why I own this)

Frontlines Fuel of War

Gone Home

Life is Strange

Mirror's Edge

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

Rage

Rage 2

Shadowrun Dragonfall Director's Cut

Thief Deadly Shadows

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2



This is not my entire backlog, only the ones I'm unsure about.