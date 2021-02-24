What should I play next?

M76
Help me decide what game from my backlog to play next. I need convincing arguments, tell me why should I play that particular game, not just a title.
Here is the list to choose from:
Amnesia A Machine for Pigs
Amnesia The Dark Descent
Assassin's Creed III remastered
Bulletstorm
Call of Duty Black Ops III
Crysis 3
Dead Space
Doom 2016 (I warn you, this would be a hard sell, I've already tried it once and it didn't invite me back)
Far Cry 4
Fear 2 (I played the first one when it was new, but remember f all about it, can I still play this, or do I need to get up to speed on the first again?)
Fear 3 (Good luck convincing me to play the third before the second one)
Firefall (I have absolutely no clue what this game is and what it does in my steam library)
Freespace 2 (Is this even a single player game? IDK how and why I own this)
Frontlines Fuel of War
Gone Home
Life is Strange
Mirror's Edge
Mirror's Edge Catalyst
Rage
Rage 2
Shadowrun Dragonfall Director's Cut
Thief Deadly Shadows
Watch Dogs
Watch Dogs 2
This is not my entire backlog, only the ones I'm unsure about.
