What should I do with this old case?

Back in early 2008, my Dad got me a Velocity Micro. It had 4GB of RAM, a Q6600, Windows Vista, and an 8800GTS. Also had two Hitachi DeskStar hard drives running in RAID 0. It seemed to do things at about the same speed or a little slower compared to my old Windows XP machine on a dual core system, and I wasn't initially impressed by the fact that it could run more things at once. Around late 2011, I was starting to feel unsatisfied with the gaming performance of an 8800GTS and got myself a 560 Ti thinking that because I had a 550W PSU, I would be fine. Well, I got that card and found that whenever I put a load on the GPU, the system would restart itself. Assuming it was a dodgy OEM power supply, I bought a 650W Antec unit. But the problem didn't go away when I swapped out the PSU. It turned out the P5N-E SLI that my system came with just couldn't handle the strain of both a Q6600 and a 560 Ti at once. I believe the Q6600 was the maximum quad-core it could support, and it was stretched to its limits when they built it basically. For some weird reason, I was told that a 560 Ti was simply too much for it, but a second 8800GTS in SLI would have been fine with my boosted PSU. I have no idea why to this day.



Well, I already had a new PSU and a 560 Ti, so I figured I would take the next logical step. I sold the motherboard, RAM, and CPU on eBay, and then got a used 2600K and Maximus IV Extreme off eBay while I was at it. So when I got the new motherboard home, it turned out even though the case was big enough to accommodate EATX and had mounting holes for it, the hard drive bays were oriented with the long side front-to-back and blocking me from physically getting it in there. I got so frustrated that I took a pair of scissors, cut a thin piece of sheet metal connecting the optical bays and the hard drive bays, and pulled up enough of the rivets holding the drive bay to the bottom of the case to get it twisted around so the back of the drive bay faced the side. That created just enough room to put my motherboard in, and I got everything working after that. The thing originally came with two optical drives, and I'd had to replace one of them with a SATA-based DVD-RW drive after it died. Now that I had my new board in, however, I realized the card reader and the old drive that still worked were both IDE, and thus I couldn't plug them in. So I hooked up the power to the top optical drive to get a disc out, and just left it like that. As for the two DeskStars, I just reformatted them and used them in RAID 0 again like the original machine because I was being cheap and didn't know how big a deal SSDs were yet.



The only problem was... it ran terribly hot. I had a non-modular PSU with wires coming out of it like crazy, a 560 Ti, and a 2600K all running in a case with older, smaller fans. I had to take the side off the case and point a box fan at it, and even then it would really heat up the whole room like crazy, especially after we moved and I had to put the PC in a tiny room where I couldn't even run it with my bedroom door closed without suffocating. So, by late 2012, I'm encountering a few titles that my 560 Ti can't run very well, and I'm getting pretty tired of suffocating because of my computer running too hot for my bedroom. When I hear that Kepler and Ivy Bridge have had a process shrink and can give me the same performance at a lower TDP, and also that the motherboard I picked couldn't do PCI-E 3.0... well, I built a new Z77 computer and turned this into a secondary machine. I dreaded parting it out, and I rationalized keeping it around as basically spare parts for the main machine in case anything went bad. I never wound up needing it.