what RAM does the Z590 board need?

I would like to know what RAM you should buy for the Intel Z590 motherboard ?
1. Is it worth 32GB?
2. Is it worth 2 sticks or 4 sticks?
3. Is there a difference of 3200MHZ to 4000MHZ?
4. Is CL important?
5. Is it worth 2 X16GB sticks or 4 8GB sticks?
what to keep memories?
