What RAID level should I use?

I have plans to set up a public ftp site mostly for retro and vintage drivers, manuals, and other software.



I have a couple different options for servers but the specifics of those are not all that important at this point.



I will also be using this server for local backups / data sharing and will hopefully be able to back up to the cloud with my current backup plan instead of having to backup everything to one desktop and then to the cloud.. Still have to test that out.



In any case, the disks I will be starting out with will be 12x 3TB SAS drives.



I've probably only got maybe 5-6TB of data at this point so the RAID using up a few disks for parity will not be an issue.



The OS for this server will be running off of disks independent from the RAID set.



I've been looking at RAID 5, 50, 6 and 60.



Other possible relevant information is that I will be running a 10Gb network for my 2 main computers and this server. I may add a VM host connected at 10Gb as well.



For those of you who have a lot of experience with RAID setups, what would you recommend?