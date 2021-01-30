What OS do you use for mining?

A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,742
What operating system do you use? What have you tried? Why do you like what you like?

I’ve always just used windows 10. I typically mine to miningpoolhub or nicehash.
I use afterburner for overclock/undervolt.
Why Windows? It’s fairly easy to setup/very familiar, and since I started mining there I know the kinks. (How to pause updates, increase page file size, find PCI-E errors in windows logs, etc.

I watched a video on HiveOS and it looks pretty nice. Anyone tried it? Or what is your fav? What did you try and not like?
 
