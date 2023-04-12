What next?

I am currently on an AMD 5900x, 64 gig of 3600 ram, and a 3070. With my current budget I can only buy used and I stick with buying from the H. What is the least expensive upgrade you think will make a noticeable difference in gaming? I have an older 40 inch 4K monitor locked at max 60 fps. I realize almost anything will max out the 60 fps but I want all eye candy, 4K, and I just can't help but upgrade regardless of "need" vs ""want". I will be selling the 3070 EVGA XC3 Ultra to help fund the purchase. 3090 TI or is there anything in the 4x series that might be found used that would be better?

I am thinking max $400.00 plus whatever I can sell the 3070 for. Thanks for all opinions.