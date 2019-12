Mike! I had this exact same setup up until last week when out of nowhere my beloved G700 (purchased in 2011) just up and died. Stupid dry CO winter air + fabric chair shocked the poor thing and now it's dead. I wish I had had the intelligence to buy up some spares when I had the chance, but the mouse had been rock solid. Logitech really needs to come up with a proper replacement for this mouse- some of us would like something in between the G502 and the G600 for MMO + all-around use.In the meantime I have the G710+ and a G602. The G602 isn't bad, but I really miss the G700's extra buttons, as well as it's multi-scroll wheel and wheel side-clicks. I'm now looking into a non-Logitech mouse for the first time since the intellimouse days. Current short list that looks kind of comparable to the G700 are the Roccat Tyon and Steelseries Rival 500.Oh, and spare G500s in the drawer and a M570 trackball at work.