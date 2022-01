My kid's old Dell XPS8300 is looking like finally died. On a budget but looking for motherboards (LGA1200 for Intel, probably i3-10100) under $75. If itx were in stock and priced normal I have new case, but with the price difference can buy a case for under $50 so still the same budget wise. Just a reliable Motherboard is what I'm looking for within my price range, any suggestions?