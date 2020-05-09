What killed my RX480?

Specs:



700W OCZ MODXSTREAM-PRO modular PSU

ASUS MAXIMUS VII RANGER (SOCKET 1150) motherboard

Intel Core i5 4590 @ 3.30GHz

8.00GB Dual-Channel DDR3 @ 666MHz

Windows 10 Pro 64 bit

Sapphire R9 290X 3GB/Gigabyte RX480 G1 Gaming 8GB (not at the same time)





Hi all



My computer has been playing up since Monday, and now it's killed one of my graphics cards. I need to figure out what the problem part is and replace it before plugging any more devices into the motherboard/PSU. Any help would be greatly appreciated! This system has been rock solid for 5 years, and I've not had any hardware related issues.



The issues started on Monday (4th). Up until then, I was using the the 290X as the GPU. Within about ten minutes of playing a game, the system would reboot into a boot loop. Only by turning off the computer, and leaving it for 10-15 minutes, would it boot back into Windows. This led me to suspect an overheating issue, so I checked the temperatures whilst gaming. The CPU temperatures were in the 35-40C range and the 290X temperature was in the 70-80C range on 80% fan. I think the 290X has a rated max temperature of 94C.



Since I thought the issue was the 290X overheating, on Wednesday I swapped it round with a spare RX480 I had lying around. Not sure if relevant, but both were initially installed on the lower PCI-E slot. Initially everything was fine with the RX480, and games were smoother than the 290X. However it soon also restarted when playing a game, and I had to leave the computer off for a while before I could successfully boot into Windows. Interestingly, the RX480 temperature was 65C when it cut out so it really didn't seem like an overheating issue any more. After the first reboot, the game FPS dropped down to 20 (from 100) and the GPU temperature wouldn't go above 45C. Moving the RX480 to the upper PCI-E slot (closer to the CPU) seemed to fix everything - for two days I could play whatever I wanted to very smoothly and for hours without any issues.



Fast forward to yesterday (Friday), and in the middle of a game the system rebooted again. Except this time was different - there was no GPU output at boot. The RX480 fans were on maximum but there was no video output, and the system would only boot using the internal graphics. So I moved the RX480 over to a different system and it did the same. I had a closer look at the RX480 and it seems the PCI-E fuse has blown. I can't see any shorts between the power rails but haven't had a proper look. I'm currently running the system on internal graphics.



At this point I'm fairly sure that the issues, and my dead RX480, are due to either a faulty motherboard or PSU. Is there any way to test which is at fault? The motherboard is about 5 years old, the PSU about 10 years old. I don't want to plug anything else into the motherboard/PSU in case it gets fried too. Any help in diagnosing the problem is much appreciated!



Cheers



custardcream