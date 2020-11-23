What key do you use to 'Move Forward'?

So this question came up recently and I would like to know what you all use. In games, especially FPS, what key do you use to move forward? I'm well aware that WASD is the gold standard for many of you, but there are a few of us that don't use W. Personally, I use Right Mouse Button. It sounds strange, but bear with me: right now if you use WASD, your left middle finger is basically permanently attached to the W key at all times. This limits your hand to the QWEASD keys. With RMB, your right middle finger is always pressed down, but your hand could still cover the mouse anyways so this isnt a problem. But now your left hand is free to press any key on the left side of the kb.

I actually enjoy it, as I can both look, move, and shoot with one hand (my right). Also makes drinking a beer and moving easier too. W is used to jump. Space is interaction

I think Tribes 2 introduced me to the ESDF binds, the theory being that you get more keys to use. I never got into it though. As for the arrow keys, well, how do you look? This isnt Wolf3d

What sayeth you?
 
Currently using "W", as I am sitting at (in front of) a traditional desk, and with the mouse on my right-hand side. My former setup had me sitting astride the desk with the keyboard in my lap and my left-hand on the mouse. In that configuration I used the cursor keys with my right hand, which gave me a whole range of options; the keypad, the six keys directly above the cursor keys, and the right-side of the keyboard. Every weapon was bound to a key which I was able to select instantly and without hesitation; after years of this I had an intuitive reflex for them. As a bonus, it was easy to find my way back to the cursor keys in the dark because they are in their own little area.

I'll have to try the ESDF bind in my current setup, as it would open up some more keys to the left I could use.
 
depends on the game, Diablo 3 I'll use the mouse button and FPS I use W.
 
Yeah, Tribes 2 introduced that setup - which I immediately changed.

Actually, for a long time I used the Arrow Keys for movement, and surrounding keys for other functions (ie: right control for jump, right shift for sprint, etc). I did this due to playing original DooM with the arrow keys. It wasn't until Half-Life 2 where I finally forced myself to learn WASD (by playing through its single player campaign). Never looked back and cannot understand how I controlled with anything but WASD.
 
A lot of FPS games use the right mouse button for ADS, so I usually go WASD for movement in those so all my gun controls are with my right hand on the mouse.
 
Not sure why I never thought of shifting to esdf, q-a make more sense for keys than tabs/cap lock, I will have to try but I do not see any obvious down side to it (outside being os used to wasd and having to remap the buttons has most game will come already setted for wasd)
 
I rock WASD. I run Logitech keyboards with the macros on the left. I can tag about three or four keys with my pinky. I use macros in just about every game.
 
I personally find it much better to use the arrow keys because it's easier to remap everything around it...the arrow keys are isolated...with WSAD everything is crowded around it...I also like using all 5 mouse buttons
 
