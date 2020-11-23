So this question came up recently and I would like to know what you all use. In games, especially FPS, what key do you use to move forward? I'm well aware that WASD is the gold standard for many of you, but there are a few of us that don't use W. Personally, I use Right Mouse Button. It sounds strange, but bear with me: right now if you use WASD, your left middle finger is basically permanently attached to the W key at all times. This limits your hand to the QWEASD keys. With RMB, your right middle finger is always pressed down, but your hand could still cover the mouse anyways so this isnt a problem. But now your left hand is free to press any key on the left side of the kb.



I actually enjoy it, as I can both look, move, and shoot with one hand (my right). Also makes drinking a beer and moving easier too. W is used to jump. Space is interaction



I think Tribes 2 introduced me to the ESDF binds, the theory being that you get more keys to use. I never got into it though. As for the arrow keys, well, how do you look? This isnt Wolf3d



What sayeth you?