I mean I think mostly they get crap because they are a popular high-end brand and it seems like people like to hate on popular things.



That said (as someone who has owned them), they don't tend to perform up to their price class. While there is subjectivity to what sound a person likes, a lot of that can be adjusted with EQ and there are some good objective measures of what makes speakers good and while B&Ws aren't bad, they usually aren't as good as they ought to be for what they cost. So people will throw shade at them because you can usually find something less costly that will do well.



But they aren't bad as in just produce bad sound. If you like them and choose to afford them they are fine.