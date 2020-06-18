What is this slot? msata, m.2 ssd? toughbook CF-31W

multi-tasking_guy

Jun 16, 2017
I bought a cf-31 on an auction online, and i was looking around inside of it and i found a port which seems to look like either a wireless card or for a half size msata

port.png


it already has a wifi card, so i dont see why it would have 2 slots for wireless card

but i tried a big msata from my other computer even though it is too big, i held it in place while i turned it on, but it did not detect it

If you look closely there is a plastic area for a screw,

would a half size work? The big msata didn't work, so im guessing half size won't work?

half size.jpeg




What is that slot?
 
