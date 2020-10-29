What is the order of power draw across a 3080's 3x power connectors?

On an EVGA 3080/3090, how does the "ordering" of power draw work across their 3x power ports (+ PCIe slot)? For example, if a 3080 FTW3 suddenly needed 450W of power, how or in what order would that be drawn from: would it grab up as much power as it can get from one source before moving onto the next, e.g. 75W from PCIe slot (..75W) -> 150W from 8-pin #1 (..225W) -> 8-pin #2 (..375W) -> 75W from 8-pin #3 (since that's all that's needed to reach 450W)?



If there was a situation where you only had two 8-pin PCIe power cables + one 6-pin cable -- and given 6-pin cables will only have 75W max drawn over them -- what would happen in this case? Would it matter which power port the 6-pin cable was plugged into?



Does the GPU draw power through the ports in series or parallel? How would the GPU respond in a case like this (2x 8pin power cables + 1x 6pin cable)?