What is the difference between these (bare) LCD panels?

Format _C:

Format _C:

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2001
Messages
3,864
I got a second hand Dell Latitude 5590 and it has a touchscreen that is bad and it has to be replaced as it is also affecting the image on the screen :(.

Anyway since I know almost nothing about bare LCD panels and I know that while the part looks the same often times there is a small difference that can make it not work or worse cause system damage!

So I present the Dell TN0TC my choice as it is a genuine Dell part and cheaper then the other panel I found which is the HXMYH that is also a generic replacement and not a genuine Dell part.

So are there any mechanical or electrical differences (other then part number and one being a generic "replacement" part?

Thank You in advance!
 
Our company's experience with screen repairs is to use the OEM part if the cost is close to the generic.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top