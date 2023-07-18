What is the difference between these (bare) LCD panels?

Format _C:
I got a second hand Dell Latitude 5590 and it has a touchscreen that is bad and it has to be replaced as it is also affecting the image on the screen .
Anyway since I know almost nothing about bare LCD panels and I know that while the part looks the same often times there is a small difference that can make it not work or worse cause system damage!
So I present the Dell TN0TC my choice as it is a genuine Dell part and cheaper then the other panel I found which is the HXMYH that is also a generic replacement and not a genuine Dell part.
So are there any mechanical or electrical differences (other then part number and one being a generic "replacement" part?
Thank You in advance!
