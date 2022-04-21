What is so special about Macbooks?

NeghVar

NeghVar

2[H]4U
Joined
May 1, 2003
Messages
2,598
We recently hired a person who uses a Macbook Pro. And has been using Apple products since the late '90s. So we purchased a Macbook Pro for him for business use back in February. $$$$. Supposed to arrive this month, but we got a notice that it's on backorder till June. Why are Macbooks so much more expensive than Windows-based laptops with the same or similar specs. What is so special about them? Do they accel in certain uses? Plus, so much harder to acquire?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top