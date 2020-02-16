What is Realtek USB Audio?

I have a Gigabyte tr40x master and I have never seen this before in any build I have ever done and it has been hundreds of them over the last few decades..
1581893475368.png


My audio is weird I can't figure out what this is? I have been using my external USB Soundblaster because the onboard sound is so fucked up. Skipping, delays, etc... this is the onboard motherboard sound.

Can anyone point me in the correct direction as to why USB audio is being installed for on board audio? These drivers are direct from Gigabyte:

See screenshot:

1581893572581.png


Also the DTS software installs but it wont work. Its completely broken. Am I missing something here? Is there a direct download? According to the motherboard it is this hardware:

1581893628010.png


Thanks
 
