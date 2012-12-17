What is everyone playing now?

NCFireRescu

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 23, 2010
Messages
66
Fell off the planet, got sucked into SWTOR with some local friends, got sick of the game so I stopped playing.

I've fallen back into BF3 which I've really been enjoying again. It's been over a year since i played a FPS game. Also picked up CS:GO and BO2 but I have yet to even play them.
 
K

Killa|3yte

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
2,266
I've put 143 hours into BF3. I don't really see myself going back for more than an occasional round now and then.

I've started playing EVE Online--dangerously addictive. It's like I'm paying to do work. And enjoying it somehow :confused:

I'm getting very concerned that most of my Steam backlog will never see the light of day. Definitely want to get to Batman Arkham City (Catwoman + 3D Vision = :))

I'm playing through Far Cry 3 right now. Started playing Far Cry (1) yesterday too, I think I'm going to replay that one all over again. Never could get into Far Cry 2.
 
N

NCFireRescu

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 23, 2010
Messages
66
Hmm, i have 3 eve online accounts, totally forgot about that game. I have one active account, i removed the sub from the other two. I might need to give that game another go.
 
A

AT-AT28

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 23, 2012
Messages
180
Far Cry 3, with random Metro 2033 cause I got it for free, MechWarrior Online cause I hate myself and reloaded Borderlands 2 for DLC. And Skyrim when im really bored cause I still haven't finished it, let alone bought DLC. Tried Hawken demo for 15 minutes and deleted it and Planetside 2 for a few days and deleted that one also, fuck Sony games.
 
P

Pivo504

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2005
Messages
2,356
How is FC3? I have not played a PC game in many years or even bought one since Forged Alliance...Seems like every new game isnt as good as the old ones...Really enjoyed max payne1, FEAR, ect Far Cry 1 was awesome but didn't like 2 either..Just watched a video of FC3 looks more like 1 than 2...Really no good games..Wondering how aliens will turn out but most of the alien predator games werent too good...
 
BiH115

BiH115

Gif Guy
Joined
May 12, 2011
Messages
9,376
FC3. But trying to beat it now. Just want to say that I beat it, getting bored of killing animals and taking outposts.
 
K

Killa|3yte

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
2,266
I'm really enjoying FC3, but I think I might be getting to "sick of killing animals and taking outposts"

I've crafted most of what I want, I might go blitz the rest of the radio towers and outposts and then finish the game. Don't get me wrong, I like the RPG elements, but it seems they can detract from the main storyline.
 
C

Cod

Gawd
Joined
Mar 21, 2003
Messages
642
Bastion, NBA 2K13, F1 2012, and TF2 or L4D2 when I want to play an FPS.
 
L

lawlz_xd

Weaksauce
Joined
Sep 4, 2012
Messages
77
Mainly League of Legends at the moment but planning to make a return to BF3 soon with all the new expansions and such.
 
N

NmCRooK

Gawd
Joined
Jul 21, 2009
Messages
622
Gave my main PC to my grandmother before I moved and My tablet broke, so I am playing Diablo 2 on my 8 yr old laptop......anyone up for some killing :)
 
D

drdeutsch

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
3,780
Been watching a few EVE Online Let's Play videos - the game looks amazing. I have 3 accounts, but haven't played in about 3 years. I'm trying to come up with reasons not to start up again because it is seriously addicting. I should probably log on and do something with the billions of ISK sitting there.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
17,823
I picked Dark Souls up randomly after the most recent patch and I'm having a blast with it. It's one of those games that you really have to have some background on to truly enjoy...either that or like me, restart it once you do kind of understand how it works.
I'm also playing AC3 and New Super Mario Bros. Wii.
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
21,898
was playing league of legends for a while but gave it up and went back to play Eve again.

drdeutsch said:


drdeutsch said:
Been watching a few EVE Online Let's Play videos - the game looks amazing. I have 3 accounts, but haven't played in about 3 years. I'm trying to come up with reasons not to start up again because it is seriously addicting. I should probably log on and do something with the billions of ISK sitting there.
just give it all to me, i'll put it to good use :p


but if you do get back into eve make sure you do it before January 4th so you still get all the Christmas stuff.
 
R

Reverie

n00b
Joined
Dec 16, 2010
Messages
46
Haven't been playing much lately. Picked up all the premium content for BF3 so I should be playing that again. May have to pick up Farcry 3 with all the people that seem to be having a good time with that game in this thread.
 
S

Syntaxx

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 20, 2006
Messages
1,373
So far I put 50 hours into Dark Souls, its really good. Also I got borderlands 2 for xmas but didnt play it yet at all due to dark souls.
 
E

esCo_

Gawd
Joined
Apr 29, 2012
Messages
664
Bf3, Fc3, Chivalry; Medieval times, CSS, Planet Side 2, Saint Rows the Third, Sleeping dogs, L4D2, ACIII, and tf2.

I know it seems like a lot but when your not able to do much do to medical reasons you have a lot of time on your hands. I always have and always will enjoy BF3 even though it was a lot of bugs in it. Fc3 i just started and seems awesome. Haven't played much of SP but co-op and multiplayer is amazingly fun. Chivalry is on steam and for how simple it is it is absolutely amazing. CSS will always get a refreshment play by me. PS2 was fun but haven't played it lately. SRT3 is my substitute for my GTA days. I just got L4D2 but I don't enjoy the versus mode when ur the undead or w.e. I am a bit disappointed with ACIII but I have only done online play. and tf2 I only play briefly(not that big of a fan of it yet because I haven't adjusted to it yet. I might check out crysis 2 since I got it for free with a gpu.
 
A

Arrionso

n00b
Joined
Dec 31, 2012
Messages
10
I've been playing a ton of Chivalry: Medieval Warfare recently. Took advantage of the free weekend that happened recently and absolutely loved it. Bought it that same day and I've been playing it consistently ever since. I'm actually disappointed in myself for passing on the Kickstarter for the game. Was a huge fan of Age of Chivalry and had been following it ever since the forum announcement, but I decided to hold off for some reason. Ah well.

Other than that It's been a little bit of Skyrim (107 hours and I still haven't touched the main story. Burnt myself out.) as well as some Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, Tera Online, and Orcs Must Die 2.

Planning to start up on Dark Messiah of Might and Magic soon. I've heard so much good about the combat in that game and just never had the chance to pick it up until recently. Pretty excited there. :)
 
FrEaKy

FrEaKy

[H] Movie and TV Show Review Guy
Joined
Jan 31, 2003
Messages
13,667
BF3, Dota2, Black Ops 2, Chivalry

and waiting on Sim City 5.
 
D

Doomchoppa

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 16, 2012
Messages
193
SP: Starcraft 2 HotS, Torchlight 2 and soon Infinite.
MP: SFxT, SSF4AE, Dota 2, BF3 and BLOPS 2 (obviously, whatever I fancy at a certain day).
 
cageymaru

cageymaru

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 10, 2003
Messages
19,880
Warframe F2P shooter MMO that mimics Mass Effect 3 online mechanics. It's on Steam.
 
S

Snappshoota

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2005
Messages
1,888
BF3, RO2, and Dling Medal Of Honor Warfighter.

Steam; Tipsysmile
Origin; Snapshoota

Add me, I need some people other than morons to play with. :D
 
V

Verosend

n00b
Joined
Dec 22, 2011
Messages
20
Far Cry 3
Guild Wars 2
Marvel Heroes Beta
Crysis 2 (and then 3)
and of course

Bioshock Infinite
 
J

JohnDoe9541

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 22, 2013
Messages
125
God Of War AC, BL2, and Fight Night Champion. I want to get FC3 i hear nothing but good things about it.
 
S

Stiletto

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2008
Messages
6,433
Assassin's Creed 3(huge fucking game), STALKER Call of Pripyat, DayZ, War Thunder, and CS:GO are what I've mostly been playing.
 
R

Rusty4560

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 24, 2007
Messages
1,131
Month Ago: League of Legends and StarCraft 2

Now: BF3 and Borderlands 2
 
D

Dermac

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 6, 2005
Messages
152
Minecraft, Don't Starve, BF3, FC3, FLT, XCOM: Enemy Unknown and Farming Simulator 2013
 
S

stevedave

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 6, 2007
Messages
5,737
I just picked up Dark Souls.....Amazing in a fuck you kind of way. Requires controller despite what anyone says....but everyone should already have a usb xbox controller by now.

Still Playing BF3 just went premium a few weeks ago.

Still playing D3 though only a few hours a week while watching daily show and shit.

Playing Fire Emblem and Etrian Odyssey 4 on 3DS both are excellent.
 
