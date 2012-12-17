What is everyone playing now?

NCFireRescu
Fell off the planet, got sucked into SWTOR with some local friends, got sick of the game so I stopped playing.
I've fallen back into BF3 which I've really been enjoying again. It's been over a year since i played a FPS game. Also picked up CS:GO and BO2 but I have yet to even play them.
