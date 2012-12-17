What is everyone playing now?

Bf3, Fc3, Chivalry; Medieval times, CSS, Planet Side 2, Saint Rows the Third, Sleeping dogs, L4D2, ACIII, and tf2.



I know it seems like a lot but when your not able to do much do to medical reasons you have a lot of time on your hands. I always have and always will enjoy BF3 even though it was a lot of bugs in it. Fc3 i just started and seems awesome. Haven't played much of SP but co-op and multiplayer is amazingly fun. Chivalry is on steam and for how simple it is it is absolutely amazing. CSS will always get a refreshment play by me. PS2 was fun but haven't played it lately. SRT3 is my substitute for my GTA days. I just got L4D2 but I don't enjoy the versus mode when ur the undead or w.e. I am a bit disappointed with ACIII but I have only done online play. and tf2 I only play briefly(not that big of a fan of it yet because I haven't adjusted to it yet. I might check out crysis 2 since I got it for free with a gpu.