What is dual graphics

I bought an MSI laptop a few months ago. It was advertised to have an nVidia Geforce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.

I have an external monitor that I use connected with HDMI and that works just fine. I am using Win10 Home, but a few days ago I wanted to experiment with a few Linux live USB distros.

I got a few to work on a live USB, however, the external monitor did not work for any of them, and when I opened the display settings in Linux, there was no mention of a second monitor.

When I looked at device manager (in Windows) , it shows two graphics drivers: Intel UHD Graphics and nVidia GTX 1660 Ti.

Questions:

Are both drivers always active?

Can I use only one driver (the nVidia driver)?

Is this dual monitor setup causing the external monitor to not be seen in Linux?