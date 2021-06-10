What is dual graphics

W

WilliamJones

n00b
Joined
Aug 19, 2018
Messages
60
I bought an MSI laptop a few months ago. It was advertised to have an nVidia Geforce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.
I have an external monitor that I use connected with HDMI and that works just fine. I am using Win10 Home, but a few days ago I wanted to experiment with a few Linux live USB distros.
I got a few to work on a live USB, however, the external monitor did not work for any of them, and when I opened the display settings in Linux, there was no mention of a second monitor.
When I looked at device manager (in Windows) , it shows two graphics drivers: Intel UHD Graphics and nVidia GTX 1660 Ti.
Questions:
Are both drivers always active?
Can I use only one driver (the nVidia driver)?
Is this dual monitor setup causing the external monitor to not be seen in Linux?
 
