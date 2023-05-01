What is a sata 3.3 cable?

Cirkustanz
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2007
- Messages
- 478
So I'm finally building a new PC.
I have 4 shucked drives from WD externals.
The PSU I am going to use for the new computer is a seasonic vertex gx1200w. Here is a link to the cables it comes with: https://seasonic.com/vertex-gx#cables
Among them are various lengths of sata cables, and I notice it includes 1 sata 3.3 cable which has 2 connectors on it.
I'm familiar with the third pin on the sata connector "issue" that causes these drives to not spin up for many people unless they use some kapton tape or a molex to sata adapter to power it. On my current system I never had to do that, although one drive would just mysteriously not work so I left it as an external.
I have not heard about a sata 3.3 cable before and I guess I am wondering if my drives will work with the new PSU. Is that sata 3.3 cable one that does pass 3.3 voltage to what it is connected to? Or would it be one that does not?
I have 4 shucked drives from WD externals.
The PSU I am going to use for the new computer is a seasonic vertex gx1200w. Here is a link to the cables it comes with: https://seasonic.com/vertex-gx#cables
Among them are various lengths of sata cables, and I notice it includes 1 sata 3.3 cable which has 2 connectors on it.
I'm familiar with the third pin on the sata connector "issue" that causes these drives to not spin up for many people unless they use some kapton tape or a molex to sata adapter to power it. On my current system I never had to do that, although one drive would just mysteriously not work so I left it as an external.
I have not heard about a sata 3.3 cable before and I guess I am wondering if my drives will work with the new PSU. Is that sata 3.3 cable one that does pass 3.3 voltage to what it is connected to? Or would it be one that does not?