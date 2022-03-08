What idle wattage should I expect from a new system?

In my long experience with computers, all desktops seem to settle at around 60watts at idle. Has this changed?



I'm trying to build a new file server from newer old parts and am surprised that like the previous two, they also idle at 60-ish watts.



So if I were to get a totally new components, what system idle watts could I expect?



I've seen some workplace PCs get down into the 20s, but those are SFF Dells and the like.