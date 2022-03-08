What idle wattage should I expect from a new system?

C

Ceph92

Weaksauce
Joined
Sep 17, 2019
Messages
126
In my long experience with computers, all desktops seem to settle at around 60watts at idle. Has this changed?

I'm trying to build a new file server from newer old parts and am surprised that like the previous two, they also idle at 60-ish watts.

So if I were to get a totally new components, what system idle watts could I expect?

I've seen some workplace PCs get down into the 20s, but those are SFF Dells and the like.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top