What IBM’s result means for quantum computing

Hmm

"How to make quantum computers ready for real world applications: Quantum computers have long held the promise of being able to perform tasks that classical computers can’t. However, despite this promise, there have been few applications that can only be accomplished by a quantum computer. Now though, researchers show that a quantum computer can resolve a physics problem concerning the orientation of quantum particles in a 2D material, which is difficult to accomplish with a ‘regular’ machine. They hope that this shows how quantum computers could be applied in real world research applications in the near future."
Source: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-01966-2
 
Adding to the long list of cool IBM things that I'll never see and likely nobody that is alive will ever see. IBM's really really good at this.

Who knows, maybe it will play Wheel of Fortune and then everyone will at least know about it.

"Today, IBM's quantum computer, aptly named 'Q' successfully solved all of tonight's Wheel of Fortune puzzles without guessing a letter and predicted the answers to tomorrow's puzzles."
 
