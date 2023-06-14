What IBM’s result means for quantum computing

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,068
Hmm
"How to make quantum computers ready for real world applications: Quantum computers have long held the promise of being able to perform tasks that classical computers can’t. However, despite this promise, there have been few applications that can only be accomplished by a quantum computer. Now though, researchers show that a quantum computer can resolve a physics problem concerning the orientation of quantum particles in a 2D material, which is difficult to accomplish with a ‘regular’ machine. They hope that this shows how quantum computers could be applied in real world research applications in the near future."
https://www.facebook.com/#
Source: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-01966-2
"How to make quantum computers ready for real world applications: Quantum computers have long held the promise of being able to perform tasks that classical computers can’t. However, despite this promise, there have been few applications that can only be accomplished by a quantum computer. Now though, researchers show that a quantum computer can resolve a physics problem concerning the orientation of quantum particles in a 2D material, which is difficult to accomplish with a ‘regular’ machine. They hope that this shows how quantum computers could be applied in real world research applications in the near future."
https://www.facebook.com/#
Source: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-01966-2