what hdmi cord do i need for an LGCX 65" TV?

i'm getting an LGCX 65" for a tv. i'll be hooking up a high end pc to it, and by the time i get the tv the rtx 3080 should be out.



and i plan on hooking an xbox series x to it.



what specific hdmi cable should i be using? do i just look at the hdmi package at the store and make sure it says HDMI 2.1 on it? and does it matter what length of hdmi cord i get?