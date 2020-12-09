What have i screwed up? OC'ing 3770k + Asrock Z77 Extreme 4

Been tinkering two days now trying to get some more life out of this setup. But ive done something wrong,hopefully minor.



3770k

Asrock z77 Extreme 4

Rosewill Capstone 750M

Windows 10

R9 270





I got my system stable at 4.5Ghz but was unhappy with my cooling performance ( CM hyper 212) so i went to 4.3 and was fine tuning to see how low i can go voltage wise.



Got things running fine but noticed my PC was beeping when i gamed. Had headset on before i launched and didnt notice it for a few matches of PUBG.



I thought it was the system speaker but it wasnt, i unplugged it and the beeping continued. No error codes showing on mobo,and the beeps were random but rather consistent.



Decided to update my BIOS to the latest 3. Was on 2.9 before.



After the BIOS update. i cant adjust any settings and get my PC to POST... It will power on for a few seconds and then power off, 2 or 3 times and then boot to BIOS with stock settings loaded.



Ive tried upping the voltage higher than it was before, changing to fixed voltage, nothing works.



But im able to enable the "auto over clock" in my BIOS and it will post and boot just fine.



If i try manually setting it to the clock multi that the "auto" does no dice.



Scratching head....am i f'ed?