What does the Industry think "Small to Midsize" displays are?

I see that OLED is supposed to increase share of small to midsize displays; but is this only phones and tablets? Anyone know how the industry calls the various sizes?
This article talks about smartphones and wearables - but doesn't give a size range: Samsung, LGD ramping up OLED panels for small- to medium-size applications, Digitimes Research says
Wondering where the industry places Monitor sizes (24-32). Thanks for any info.
