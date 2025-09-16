  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
What does the future hold, AM6?

G

Guarateed_12

n00b
Joined
Feb 18, 2017
Messages
22
I built my rig with the sole purpose of running a few specific programs. It's still doing what it's supposed to do and has the power to accomplish what I ask of it. It is a Ryzen 7 3700X with 64gb of memory, an Nvme and 2 SSDs. The AM4 mobo's BIOS can be flashed to accept a Ryzen 9 5900XT. After that and a new CPU cooler I'm pretty much maxed out in this configuration.

Since I'm not in any particular rush to upgrade I skipped AM5. Since any upgrade I do would probably be considered a vanity upgrade I've decided to wait. Since I've skipped the AM5 series and can probably enjoy my current setup for another 3-4 years. I was wondering what might be coming down the pike that would make waiting that much more enjoyable. Since I don't follow hardware innovations like I use to I was hoping some of you here might have some insight as to what the next generation of computing might be, and when?
 
