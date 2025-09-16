What does the future hold, AM6?

Guarateed_12
I built my rig with the sole purpose of running a few specific programs. It's still doing what it's supposed to do and has the power to accomplish what I ask of it. It is a Ryzen 7 3700X with 64gb of memory, an Nvme and 2 SSDs. The AM4 mobo's BIOS can be flashed to accept a Ryzen 9 5900XT. After that and a new CPU cooler I'm pretty much maxed out in this configuration.
Since I'm not in any particular rush to upgrade I skipped AM5. Since any upgrade I do would probably be considered a vanity upgrade I've decided to wait. Since I've skipped the AM5 series and can probably enjoy my current setup for another 3-4 years. I was wondering what might be coming down the pike that would make waiting that much more enjoyable. Since I don't follow hardware innovations like I use to I was hoping some of you here might have some insight as to what the next generation of computing might be, and when?
