What does everyone use for their test system?

I know I cant be the only one that keeps an old machine around to test new configurations and concepts so I can reinstall a new OS without screwing anything up.

What does everyone use to test stuff?

I have an fx-8350 with 16gb of ram with a mobo that actually has an nvme slot. Gpu is either an RX 580 or GTX 1060 depending on what I'm trying to figure out.

I've tested truenas and GPU transcoding, then truenas and photoprism, ubuntu server and getting webmin and craft controller working together, win11 on unsupported hardware, win11 in general. It has been a busy fx. A lot of people curse the fx, but this one is perfect for what I want to do.

Next up, figure out stable diffusion on ubuntu server.
 
whatever i happen to have laying around at the time. currently the only other "working" system i have is also a 8350/16gb/rx580, weird....
 
My previous main system with cobbled together parts that I usually keep on my desk. Though I'm not too worried about testing things, my PC's are really just a hobby.
 
My gaming machine is multi-boot and used for messing with OSes.
 
Test machines are for wussies, dweebies, and couch potatoes, REAL men/women use VM's and/or dual booters, hahaha :)
 
Anything from pi to dual socket LGA 4844.
If the grid goes down and the only way to communicate is RF then I suppose those old ESDI drives with PC DOS and Leisure Suit Larry Land Of The Lounge Lizards may come alive again!
 
I was using this old 4790 setup but my little 8yo nephews PC has been acting up so I set this up for him to use.
I'll be using his newer but slower i3 7100 machine as my test machine now. Just have to get it working stable first, lol
 
That Weller actually stopped working a few years ago, it was probably 40+ years old. My friend got it while in the Air Force in the 80's and gave it to me around 10 years ago.
I bought this one a few years ago to replace it,
IMG_2684.JPEG
 
