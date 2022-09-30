What do y'all use to synchronize movie framerates to your monitor?

For years I've used a program called MPC-HC to synchronize the framerate of the movies and TV shows that I watch with my monitor's framerate in order to eliminate tearing and stuttering.

However this program hasn't been updated since 2017 and is starting to get long in the tooth and it's not always stable with modern x.265 encodes anymore, occasionally crashing.

Do you know of a media player that is more up to date and is really good at "v-syncing" video that's only 24 or 30 fps?