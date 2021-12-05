What do I need to know about BitLocker?

I just upgraded to Windows 10 Pro in order to have BitLocker. I have an OS drive and several data drives with the same files on them.



I do not have TPM and had to configure BitLocker to use a password. It also saved recovery key text files for each drive. I am not sure how to handle these. I either have to keep them on another computer, a cloud storage service (sounds bad), or simply print them out.



After unlocking the drives on boot, what has to be done to lock them again? Logging off doesn't seem to do it. Do they lock automatically when the system is powered off? Is there a way to keep it powered on with the drives locked?



I am trying to better secure my PC, but can absolutely not lose access to the files on the data drives. I do also use Backblaze as a just in case. If there is anything else I need to be aware of please let me know.