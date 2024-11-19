What do I do?

Hi, due to some life situations, I had my family ship my PC across the country. Unfortunately, they couldn't locate my motherboard's BT/wifi antenna. Now I am need to buy a new one and I don't know what would work with it.
This is my mobo: https://www.asrock.com/mb/intel/z490 taichi/index.asp
Would something like this work? Do you guys have any suggestions on what brand is good or bad?
https://a.co/d/3jRmxV6
