What do I do?

Hi, due to some life situations, I had my family ship my PC across the country. Unfortunately, they couldn't locate my motherboard's BT/wifi antenna. Now I am need to buy a new one and I don't know what would work with it.

This is my mobo: https://www.asrock.com/mb/intel/z490 taichi/index.asp

Would something like this work? Do you guys have any suggestions on what brand is good or bad?
https://a.co/d/3jRmxV6
 
Pretty much any of them will work as long as its compatible with 5ghz bands. Just pick the style you like best, I prefer regular antennas that just screw in with no wire/base thing.
 
LigTasm said:
Pretty much any of them will work as long as its compatible with 5ghz bands. Just pick the style you like best, I prefer regular antennas that just screw in with no wire/base thing.
Dreamerbydesign said:
Yes that would work fine.
So something like this should work just as well as the more expensive one in my original OP?
https://a.co/d/70SYtzK

Or this? I actually prefer the look of this as it seems to take less footprint?
https://a.co/d/7IshhI0

LigTasm Dreamerbydesign
 
Last edited:
