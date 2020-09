Techspot did a nice article on Max Q vs desktop performance.As for your question this quote sums it up:" Then right at the top of the stack, the RTX 2080 Super Max-Q delivers roughly equivalent performance to the desktop RTX 2060, although it is faster in some titles. Despite this, at no stage does the 2080 Super Max-Q outperform the desktop RTX 2070 and in the worst cases gets easily beaten. This then places the RTX 2070 Super Max-Q below the RTX 2060. "