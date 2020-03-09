What CPU can I upgrade to?

Hi. I have a 2013 desktop and the Coolermaster Seidon 120mm Water cooler system is starting to make gargling sounds sometimes so I am going to replace it (I have a spare unit).

And while I am doing that I would like to see if I can upgrade the processor to something better. It's older tech so if something better is still available it may be affordable now.



My Motherboard is: ASUS P9X79 Pro X79 Quad Crossfire/3way SLI SATA 3 USB LGA 2011

My Processor is Intel i7 3930K 3.2Ghz 12MB LGA 2011 Retail

My GPU is Nvidia GTX 780 3GB GDDR5

System Ram is maxed at 64GB

Still running WIN 7 PRO 64

Except for all SSDs now the system is hardware-wise still like it was ordered back in 2013.



What I would like to accomplish is improving it's 3ds Max and Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 performance. My newer i7 Laptop actually performs a little better than the desktop (also has an 8GB quadro).



So what processor could I change to that would still be supported by my system?

and if I change processor will it break all my software licenses due to the hardware change?