I did some quick looking, keeping temps below 90 C on the i9-12900 is gonna be a challenge in pretty much any ITX case running Cinebench and CPU-Z. Many of the builds I read in the Meshlicious and NZXT H1 v2 had the CPUs push 95-100 and a couple even throttled. During gaming they were brought back down into the 80s and even high 70s. Your best bet is probably count on going up to at least mATX. I've used the Fractal Node 304 in the past and it has excellent airflow for an ITX case but you will struggle because there is no official radiator support (some have claimed to fit a 140 or even 240 radiator though).

Get a good mATX case with high airflow, and I would recommend at least a 280mm radiator for your CPU, 360+ would be even better if you can fit it. Your GPU should not be much of an issue in most mATX cases unless it is exceptionally long, and even then they might still fit okay with some minor modification. If you go up to full ATX mid tower you'll be even better off, but if space is a concern I would try to look for a good mATX case.