What causes this?

Also, this is a gigabit ethernet link? Then that graph's numbers are somewhat suspect, as theoretical max is 125 MB/s, real-world a bit less.
- Initially, all data goes into the receiving SSD's cache, which can ingest it very fast.
- Cache fills, performance takes a dive as now data has to be written directly to TLC NAND while the SSD simultaneously drains its cache.
- Cache space opens up some and begins accepting data, allowing the transfer to accelerate.
- GOTO 2.