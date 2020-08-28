What causes this?

transfer is from a Sata SSD (Kingston 1TB Enterprise Dc400) to 1tb Nvme (Phison based e12 - blazing fast nvme)

Curious what is causing this sharktooth kind of transfer

1598656893348.png
 
Probably:
  1. Initially, all data goes into the receiving SSD's cache, which can ingest it very fast.
  2. Cache fills, performance takes a dive as now data has to be written directly to TLC NAND while the SSD simultaneously drains its cache.
  3. Cache space opens up some and begins accepting data, allowing the transfer to accelerate.
  4. GOTO 2.
Also, this is a gigabit ethernet link? Then that graph's numbers are somewhat suspect, as theoretical max is 125 MB/s, real-world a bit less.
 
Yep, what I said with more details. :D

I don't think this is over a gigabit link at all as the initial copy is much, much faster and exceeds gigabit bandwidth by a large margin. :eek:
 
