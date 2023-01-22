What cable for USB 3.2X2 motherboard header?

I just got an ASUS ROG X670 Strix-EA, which has a motherboard header for USB 3.2 x 2 Type C Front Panel Connector. This is a new one for me, and I can't find a web site where I can buy this cable.

Is there an adapter which would allow me to plug in this new cable to existing USB ports that use a 19-pin header? The idea here is that I will not need to use a PCIE card to provide a 19-pin header, and that would free up a much needed slot on this new motherboard.
 
Yes there is, I'll edit with an Amazon link when I find it

EZDIY-FAB USB 3.0 (3.1 Gen 1) Internal (19-Pin) Header to USB 3.1/3.2 Type-C (20-Pin) A-Key Front Panel Adapter https://a.co/d/a9MibvJ

This and similar all over the place, just use the search terms above. Save money and get a different one, I'm on my phone in the boonies so I couldn't get the cheaper models to load, but you should be able to get it around 8$
 
