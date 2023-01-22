What cable for USB 3.2X2 motherboard header?

I just got an ASUS ROG X670 Strix-EA, which has a motherboard header for USB 3.2 x 2 Type C Front Panel Connector. This is a new one for me, and I can't find a web site where I can buy this cable.



Is there an adapter which would allow me to plug in this new cable to existing USB ports that use a 19-pin header? The idea here is that I will not need to use a PCIE card to provide a 19-pin header, and that would free up a much needed slot on this new motherboard.