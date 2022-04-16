What audio for slightly hearing-impaired?

I have a relative who has some hearing issues and can't stand immersive audio or audio that "spreads out" across the room or "movie-theater" type of audio. One of the complaints about such immersive audio that "spreads out" is that increasing volume to maximum doesn't produce clear sounds and clear voices.



That person likes audio that comes out of phones and tablets because voices sound clear and audio isn't "spread out". The "clear voices" that my relative likes sound kind of like hissing that tends to irritate my ears and I can hear such audio across rooms, even at low volume. Perhaps that explains the kind of hearing problem my relative has and the kind of audio equipment needed.



I am am not into audio, I don't know how to help, except for adjusting settings on TV, playback devices, and asking around on the internet. Headphones/in-ear phones are not an option due to heaches.



What can I do? Typical presets adjusted on TV and/or playback devices don't do the trick. Audio always comes off as "spread out". What kind of speakers or audio bar can I get for my relative?