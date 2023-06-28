What are you using to secure erase sata SSDs?

I have several Intel 320 sata SSDs I'm trying to secure erase so I can give them away instead of throwing them in the trash. I tried a bootable USB with DOS and HDDerase, the software will start but then freeze after I get past the initial disclosures. I tried Partedmagic on USB but it won't ever get to the desktop, in legacy mode it will get to the menu to select start desktop but when I chose that nothing happens, if I try UEFI mode it won't even get that far. I set the bios to legacy boot but it didn't matter.
I'm just ready to smash them with a hammer and throw them out.
